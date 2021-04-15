Holding the responsibility based on the mission

(People's Daily Overseas New Media) 09:48, April 15, 2021

Drive the upgrade of public welfare with innovation, and initiate a new green future with responsibility. On March 24, the Launch Ceremony of the 2nd FAW-Volkswagen China Environmental Protection Foundation Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project was held in Beijing. The “Fourteenth Five-Year Plan” and the National People's Congress and the Chinese Political Consultative Conference just past have accelerated the promotion of “peaking carbon dioxide emissions, carbon dioxide-neutral” and green development at the national strategic level. Following the development trend of society and industry, shouldering the mission of being a leader, FAW-Volkswagen, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment, responded to the call of times with the attitude to initiate a new future, has launched the “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project” again, and constructed the “Eco-circle”, which is deeply integrated with industry, university and research, so as to empower the innovation of environmental protection by science and technology, and continue to promote the green development of China's automobile industry.

The 2nd “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project” has received strong support from all sectors of society. Ding Yan, Director of Science and Technology Department of Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, Liu Xian, Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of Beijing Municipal Vehicle Emissions Management Center, Tu Ruihe, Representative of UNEP in China, Xu Guang, President and Secretary General of China Environmental Protection Foundation, Li Xianjun, Director of Automotive Development Research Center of Tsinghua University, as well as Audi VORSPRUNG Public Welfare Ambassador, Pan Zhanfu, Member of the Board of Directors, and President of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd, Mr. Andreas Dick, Vice President (Technology) of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd and media reporters from all over the country participated in the event.

Three decades of fulfilling the mission Undertaking the development and responsibility simultaneously

As a joint venture subsidiary of China FAW, FAW-Volkswagen has always adhered to the strategic guidance of China FAW's corporate social responsibility and industrial innovation and development, and actively responded to the call of the state and carried out the responsibilities and accountability of being an industry leader in line with the thought of “strategy driving responsibility and responsibility driving the future”.

“Building a green development-led system is FAW-Volkswagen's long-standing business philosophy”, said Pan Zhanfu, Member of the Board of Directors, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. Over the past 30 years, FAW-Volkswagen has actively built green factories, persisted in environmentally conscious manufacturing, constantly improved environmental management system, launched products into MEB platform, while continuously improved the green management performance of dealers and supplier partners, promoting the green upgrade of the whole industry chain.

While focusing on green development, FAW-Volkswagen actively fulfills its corporate citizenship obligations. “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project” is a portrayal of FAW-Volkswagen’s 30 years commitment into the environmental protection and public welfare as well as the active practice of green development concept.

“Careful for FAW-Volkswagen’s donation for establishment of the “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project”, which fully denotes that FAW-Volkswagen’s strong sense of social responsibility and attaches great importance to the automotive industry-related environmental issues.” Tu Ruihe, Representative of UNEP in China, fully affirmed FAW-Volkswagen's “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project”.

“Since its establishment in 1991, FAW-Volkswagen has always been adhered to its original intention of responsibility, guided by corporate social responsibility strategy, and practiced social public welfare across the whole brand and the whole system, being as a practitioner and innovator of social public welfare.” Li Zhihong, Board Secretary and Director of Company Office of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd, shared various measures of FAW-Volkswagen in practicing the social public welfare in the past 30 years. Focusing on environmental protection, child care, disaster relief and other areas, FAW-Volkswagen has public welfare footprints throughout the country, and has invested nearly RMB 100 million in the past five years.

As the co-sponsor of the project, China Environmental Protection Foundation highly appraised the contribution of FAW-Volkswagen in the field of public welfare. “FAW-Volkswagen actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility in areas such as: poverty alleviation and environment protection for social welfare areas, and has made positive and important contribution to the country and society.”

Accelerating the electric and digital transformation, and driving the green and low-carbon circular development with innovation

In recent years, environmental protection has been paid more and more attention by the society. The Proposals for National Fourteenth Five-Year Plan emphasizes that reduce the intensity of carbon emissions, support the qualified places to take a lead in reaching the peak of carbon dioxide emissions, and proposes that by 2035, the goal of building a beautiful China will be basically achieved. The Report on the Work of the Government during the National People's Congress and the Chinese Political Consultative Conference this year made it clear that “energy consumption per unit of GDP and carbon dioxide emissions should be reduced by 13.5 percent and 18 percent respectively” during the “Fourteenth Five-Year Plan”. The state has put green and low-carbon development on the strategic position of overall layout.

Rapidly responding to the national call, FAW-Volkswagen promotes the upgrade of intelligent green factory, accelerates the implementation of electric strategy, deploys intelligent and network-connected new energy products, and continuously improves the NEV ecological construction. “Our vision is a production without environmental impact considering the whole life. This strategy includes not only achieving carbon dioxide-neutral production, but also ensuring a complete ecosystem and achieving the satisfaction of employees and neighborhood.” Mr. Andreas Dick, Vice President (Technology) of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd said that in a keynote speech. He also said that the MEB platform is the technical basis and pillar of Volkswagen's product development, so all mainstream pure electric vehicles will be based on the MEB platform.

On March 20, the first pure electric SUV built based on MEB platform——ID.4 CROZZ was officially launched. This year, FAW-Volkswagen will launch four new energy products in total, including 2 Volkswagen-brand products and 2 Audi-brand products. With the launch of ID.4 CROZZ, FAW-Volkswagen teamed up with CAMS to provide users with a one-stop VIP charging service experience; meanwhile, FAW-Volkswagen is speeding up the development of battery recovery business to ensure the safe and environmentally friendly handling of batteries. While accelerating the layout of new energy product, FAW-Volkswagen will formulate a comprehensive digital transformation strategy to enhance the operational efficiency of the whole system, and continue to accumulate potential energy for environmentally conscious manufacturing.

While actively deploying green and high-quality development, FAW-Volkswagen, guided by corporate social responsibility strategy 2.0, continues to drive the upgrade of green public welfare with innovation. The 2nd Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project is the exploration and practice of FAW-Volkswagen on the road of green commonweal. At the event site, Li Xianjun, Chief Expert of the Review Committee of the “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project”, Researcher and Doctoral Supervisor of Tsinghua University, as well as the Director of Automotive Development Research Center of Tsinghua University, introduced the project plan of the 2nd “Automotive Eco-friendly Innovation Project”. He said that the 2nd “Automobile Eco-friendly Innovation Project” will focus on 26 major topics in 6 areas: automotive carbon dioxide-neutral strategy, charging infrastructure, new energy vehicles, energy-saving vehicles, intelligent transportation and environmental protection, automotive pollution prevention and control, and continue to build the "bridge" of industry-university-research cooperation to promote the development of environmental protection technology in the auto industry.

Holding the responsibility based on the mission and starting a new future. Standing at the new starting point of the 30th anniversary of the establishment, FAW-Volkswagen will stick to the original mission, continue to show the role being as a leader, empower the green development with electric and digital transformation, with its own influence, drive more social forces into the green public welfare, and inject more power into the transformation and upgrading of China's automobile industry as well as the establishment and improvement of the green, low-carbon circular economic development system, making greater contribution.

(Web editor: Miao Wanyi, Jiang Jie)