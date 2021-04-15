China, ROK urge Japan to prudently handle radioactive wastewater

April 15, 2021

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday urged Japan to prudently handle the issue of Fukushima radioactive wastewater based on full consultation with international organizations and its neighbors and substantive participation of relevant countries and international organizations.

This came at the first meeting of the China-ROK dialogue and cooperation mechanism of maritime affairs held via video link.

China and the ROK expressed strong dissatisfaction with the unilateral decision recently made by Japan to dump the wastewater into the sea, regardless of opposition from the international community, especially China and the ROK as its two major neighbors.

China and the ROK both pledged to keep in close contact over the issue. They also voiced their readiness to work with the international community and regional countries to jointly take necessary measures to respond to this global challenge.

Hailing the sound development of China-ROK ties, both sides believed the dialogue and cooperation mechanism is conducive to expanding maritime exchanges and cooperation, and will enrich the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership.

Both sides agreed on the framework and operation mode of the mechanism. They also pledged to deepen cooperation in areas including marine science and technology, environmental protection, fisheries, search and rescue, shipping, defense, and law enforcement.

Both sides exchanged views on issues including demarcation of territorial waters, agreed to enhance communication and coordination, and properly handle sensitive issues. They agreed to promote mutual trust and work for a Yellow Sea featuring peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of China's foreign ministry, and Choi Hee-deok, director-general for the Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau of the ROK's foreign ministry, co-chaired the meeting.

Japan on Tuesday announced its decision to dump contaminated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. It has generated a massive amount of radiation-tainted water since an accident triggered by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

