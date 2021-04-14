China releases lunar sample data online

Xinhua) 15:32, April 14, 2021

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's space agency has released an online database of the first batch of the lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe.

Researchers and the public can access the Lunar and Deep Space Exploration Scientific Data and Sample Release System via the website www.clep.org.cn, where they can apply for data and samples, according to the China National Space Administration, which announced the release of the database Tuesday.

The Chang'e-5 probe, which returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the lunar surface.

According to China's lunar sample management regulations, the lunar samples will be generally used for four purposes, namely permanent storage, backup permanent storage, research and public welfare.

