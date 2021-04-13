Fruits, vegetables could help young adults improve sleep: study

Xinhua) 08:41, April 13, 2021

CHICAGO, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables could help young adults sleep better, especially young women, a study posted on the website of the University of Michigan (UM) on Monday shows.

Eligible young adults included those aged from 21 to 30, who received any medical care and who reported eating less than five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Participants were randomized into one of three groups: one had an untailored web-based program to encourage higher fruits and vegetables consumption; the second had an age-targeted tailored web-based program; and the third group included personalized e-coaching support.

Young adults who increased their fruit and vegetable consumption by at least three servings experienced modest improvements in sleep latency, time to fall asleep, and insomnia over a three-month period, compared to participants with no change or smaller increases in fruits and vegetable intake, although there were no differences in sleep duration.

Women who increased their fruit and vegetable intake by three or more servings reported a four-minute shorter time, on average, to fall asleep at follow-up, and twofold higher odds of improvement in insomnia symptoms.

"What is unique about our study is that we were able to see that as fruit and vegetable intake changed, insomnia-related sleep characteristics also changed," said Erica Jansen, lead author of the study and research assistant professor of nutritional sciences at UM's School of Public Health.

"We still cannot rule out that sleep characteristics changed first, which in turn caused a change in fruit and vegetable intake, but since the participants were part of a trial to increase fruit and vegetable intake, it is more likely the other way around. The participants were not told to change anything about their sleep habits," said Jansen.

The researchers hope the findings will be incorporated into other sleep hygiene principles, which include things like maintaining a consistent bedtime and rise time, eliminating screens prior to going to bed, sleeping in a dark, cool environment, and not consuming caffeine or alcohol before bed.

The study has been published in the Sleep Health journal.

