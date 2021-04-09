Tree planting ceremony marks 40th anniversary of sister relationship between China's Guangdong and Australia's NSW

The Tree planting ceremony marks the 40th Anniversary of Guangdong- NSW Sister State relationship. (Photo/Ji He)

SYDNEY, April 8 (People's Daily Online) A Ginkgo tree was planted in the lawn at Government House Sydney on Thursday to mark the 40th anniversary of the sister relationship between China's Guangdong Province and Australian State New South Wales.

The tree was jointly planted by Zhou Limin, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Sydney, and Margaret Beazley, Governor of New South Wales.

Established in 1979, the Guangdong-New South Wales Sister Province/State relationship is New South Wales' first Sister State relationship.

Zhou Limin said there is a long history of exchanges and affection between the two peoples. The local Chinese community has served as a bridge and bond for mutual understanding and friendship. Today, the ginkgo tree to be planted at Government House demonstrates the Governor’s friendly feelings towards the Chinese people and reflects our good wishes for a much stronger friendship between Guangdong and NSW.

"We hope that the two sides will make full use of their respective advantages and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, with a view to bringing more benefits to the two peoples and injecting more positive energy into China-Australia relations," he added.

Beazley said the beautiful Ginkgo tree has a deep historical and cultural significance. This revered tree originated in China and, as one of the oldest unchanged trees on the planet, is a symbol of friendship, resilience, and longevity in the relationship between New South Wales and Guangdong. New South Wales has been home to generations of Chinese-born migrants, many of whom came from Guangdong.

"The bridges between NSW and Guangdong Province - personal, government to government and trade - are essential parts of our respective global relationships," she said.

