Over 20 steps announced to open Hainan further

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:32, April 09, 2021

Tourists shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, South China's Hainan province, on March 12, 2020. （Photo/Xinhua）

China on Thursday announced special measures aimed at further relaxing market access in China's southern Hainan Free Trade Port, involving fields such as pharmaceutical, finance, gaming and new energy vehicles sectors.

The country outlined 22 steps to help facilitate free flow of key production factors, cultivate industries with comparative advantages and build a free trade port with high quality and high standards, according to a document jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

According to the document, China will support selling prescription drugs over the internet, support the island to develop online games sector, explore delegating the approval of online games to Hainan and support Hainan to build charging stations for new energy vehicles and press ahead with autonomous driving technologies.

New measures also include boosting the innovative development of homegrown high-end medical equipment, broadening market access in the pharmaceutical field, encouraging financial institutions such as securities and funds companies to settle down in Hainan, improving the market access environment for Hainan's commercial aerospace industry and promote its high-quality development as well as boosting the development of cultural and education fields.

