China issues guideline on easing market access in Hainan free trade port

Xinhua) 13:16, April 08, 2021

Photo taken on April 5, 2021 shows Lingshui Li'An international education innovation pilot zone in Li'An peninsula of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday issued a guideline to support easing market access in the Hainan free trade port in its latest effort to build the resort island into a globally influential, high-level free trade port.

The guideline, jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce, detailed measures to innovate market access in the pharmaceutical and heath sectors, optimize financial market entries and development environment, and promote wider entries in the fields of culture and education.

China released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port on June 1 last year, aiming to build the province into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

