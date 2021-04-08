China head coach Jia confident of women's football Olympic qualification

Jia Xiuquan (R), head coach of China's women's national football team speaks to reporters after an open training session in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

SEOUL, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Jia Xiuquan, head coach of the Chinese women's football national team, said that the Chinese and South Korean teams are well matched, but he is confident that his team will give their all to beat their opponents and win a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

"I met South Korean team twice as the head coach of the Steel Roses. They impressed me a lot. They can compete with any team in Asia," Jia said in the pre-match press conference for the first leg of Tokyo Olympic qualification playoffs between China and South Korea on Wednesday.

"Our matches have been postponed for a long time. All of our team members have strong desire to win," Jia noted. "I competed in the Olympics as a player (in 1988). I really want to get this Olympic ticket as a coach, together with my players."

The 58-year-old also praised South Korea's epidemic prevention work in the airport. "We are very thankful for their hard work," Jia added.

Jia Xiuquan (1st R) instructs players during a training session in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The first leg match between China and South Korea is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, when the spectators are allowed to enter the Koyang Stadium in South Korea.

Following is China's 20-woman roster unveiled on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Peng Shimeng, Ding Xuan

Defenders: Li Mengwen, Lin Yuping, Lou Jiahui, Wu Haiyan, Wang Xiaoxue, Luo Guiping

Midfielders: Zhang Xin, Ma Jun, Yao Wei, Yao Lingwei, Li Qingtong, Shen Mengyu

Forwards: Wang Shuang, Xiao Yuyi, Wang Shanshan, Yang Man, Tang Jiali.

