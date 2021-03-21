Home>>
Five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games held via teleconference
(Xinhua) 09:51, March 21, 2021
|International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (C, on screen) delivers an opening speech via teleconference while Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Hashimoto Seiko (R) and Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (L, on screen) listen at a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games with International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons and Japanese Olympic Minister Marukawa Tamayo in Tokyo, Japan on March 20, 2021. (Tsuno Yoshikazu/Pool via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sailing athletes attend winter training in Haikou
- In pics: Australian Open 2021 Women's Singles qualifying in Dubai
- Chinese health authority highlights regular COVID-19 control measures in safeguarding Beijing 2022
- KHL ice hockey match: Dinamo Riga vs. CSKA Moscow
- Tokyo 2020 chief promises to hold Olympics as scheduled
- IOC reaffirms commitment to host Tokyo 2020 this summer amid speculations
- Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics canceled or postponed
- Winter sports boom in NW China
- Japanese PM determined to host Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 worries
- In pics: FIS Alpine Ski Women's World Cup Slalom
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.