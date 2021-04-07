Languages

Wednesday, April 07, 2021

Dogs trained to detect coronavirus in Rome

(Xinhua) 10:40, April 07, 2021

Dutch Shepherd Roma is trained to detect coronavirus in Rome, Italy, on April 6, 2021. In the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital, a project has been launched to train dogs to detect the presence of coronavirus in human sweat. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)


