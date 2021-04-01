Home>>
ROK foreign minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:17, April 01, 2021
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chung Eui-yong, foreign minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK), will pay a visit to China from Friday to Saturday at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.
