Russia adds 8,275 COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:00, April 01, 2021
MOSCOW, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 8,275 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,545,095, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, as Russia reported 408 more deaths and 10,176 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 98,850 and 4,166,172, the center said.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,286 new cases, taking its total to 1,026,740.
More than 120.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.
