New cargo air route links China's Wuhan, India

Xinhua) 14:08, April 01, 2021

WUHAN, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A cargo plane loaded with 20 tonnes of goods on Tuesday departed from Wuhan in central China for Delhi, India, marking the launch of the 11th regular international cargo route for the Chinese city.

The route is operated by India's SpiceJet, with three weekly Boeing 737 flights.

The goods transported on the route are mainly electronic products, mobile phones and accessories, and cross-border e-commerce goods, with destinations covering a number of major cities in India.

Data show that in the first three months of 2021, Hubei Airport Group saw a total international cargo and mail throughput of nearly 30,000 tonnes, showing robust recovery from the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

