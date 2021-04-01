Chinese, Japanese defense departments hold meeting under liaison mechanism

Xinhua) 10:21, April 01, 2021

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- During a recent video meeting under their liaison mechanism, Chinese and Japanese defense departments recognized the mechanism's positive role in reducing misunderstandings and miscalculations, and safeguarding maritime and aerial security.

Both sides also spoke about opening a direct telephone line under the mechanism at an early date, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, on Tuesday.

The meeting on Monday saw both sides exchange views on the maritime and air security policies of the two countries, the regional security situation, the operation of the maritime and aerial liaison mechanism, and defense exchanges, said Wu.

It was the third annual meeting under the maritime and aerial liaison mechanism, and the fifth working-level consultation between the two countries' defense departments, he noted.

The Chinese side emphasized at the event that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territories, and that Japan should cease all its provocative actions against China over the Diaoyu Islands, said Wu.

The Chinese side also expressed strong dissatisfaction and grave concern over Japan's recent negative actions concerning China, and urged Japan to stop slandering China.

Wu said the Chinese side stressed that the adoption of China's coast guard law is commonplace legislation from the country and entirely in line with international law and practice.

Both sides stated their intention to further the construction of the mechanism, advance defense exchanges and enhance mutual trust, so as to contribute to the building of constructive bilateral security relations, he added.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)