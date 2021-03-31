Iran says U.S. delay in lifting sanctions detrimental to nuke deal

Xinhua) 15:53, March 31, 2021

TEHRAN, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Dragging feet by the U.S. administration in lifting anti-Iran sanctions would be detrimental to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the spokesperson for the Iranian government said on Tuesday.

Ali Rabiee said that the "violators of the JCPOA" should seize the opportunity to salvage the nuclear deal by terminating the sanctions on Iran, Tasnim news agency reported.

"They (U.S. administration) should know that every day of further delay in lifting sanctions against Iran will not only dim the chances of revival of the JCPOA ... but also push them away from a better prospect for relations with Iran," Rabiee was quoted as saying.

Washington under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018 and escalated sanctions on Iran.

In response to the U.S. moves, Iran has suspended implementing parts of its obligations under the deal.

The incumbent U.S. administration has said that if Iran returns to full compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would do the same. But Iran insisted its compliance would only take place once U.S. sanctions were removed.

