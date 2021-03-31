Video: We Are China

Snow-covered forest of Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 14:00, March 31, 2021

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery of Tianshan Mountains in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

