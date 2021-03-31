Home>>
Stories behind Xinjiang cotton cooperation ceased by BCI over forced labor rumors
(Global Times) 08:32, March 31, 2021
The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a non-governmental organization that aims to promote better standards in cotton farming, has suspended licenses to companies in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a move that may deal a blow to related industries in the region.
BCI's decision has been made right when the anti-China forces in the US and some Western countries are making concerted efforts to slander China's policies in its Xinjiang region. Are there any links between BCI's decision and anti-China forces' efforts? What is the reality for Xinjiang's cotton-related industries? Here is the truth.
