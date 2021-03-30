Rice seeds from space transplanted in south China
Photo taken with a drone on March 29, 2021 shows researchers transplanting rice seedlings developed from seeds that had made a round trip to the moon aboard the Chang'e 5 probe in an experimental field of the South China Agricultural University in Zengcheng, Guangzhou of south China's Guangdong Province. Rice seedlings developed from seeds that had made a round trip to the moon aboard the Chang'e 5 probe were transplanted from greenhouse to experimental field on Monday. The seeds had been planted in the greenhouse of the National Engineering Research Center of Plant Space Breeding of South China Agricultural University (SCAU). These rice seeds traveled more than 760,000 kilometers to the moon last November and returned to Earth on Dec. 17 after 23 days of flight aboard China's Chang'e 5 lunar probe. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
