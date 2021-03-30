Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.18 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 10:47, March 30, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,187,097 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 111,919, while 3,746,992 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

African countries have received more than 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, through the COVAX vaccine-sharing arrangement or bilateral agreements outside COVAX, the Africa CDC said.

