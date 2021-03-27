Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 4.16 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 13:05, March 27, 2021

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,159,055 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 111,357, while 3,726,707 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The African continent has conducted 39,259,460 COVID-19 tests so far, according to Africa CDC.

South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the African countries with the highest COVID-19 related death toll in the continent, according to Africa CDC.

Meanwhile, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 23 countries have reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases each.

In terms of confirmed cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)