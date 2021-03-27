Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 4.16 mln: Africa CDC
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,159,055 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 111,357, while 3,726,707 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.
The African continent has conducted 39,259,460 COVID-19 tests so far, according to Africa CDC.
South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the African countries with the highest COVID-19 related death toll in the continent, according to Africa CDC.
Meanwhile, nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 23 countries have reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases each.
In terms of confirmed cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.
Photos
Related Stories
- WHO says new COVID-19 strains could prolong second wave in Africa
- Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.5 mln: Africa CDC
- China's Belt and Road to link Africa with global markets amid COVID-19, says expert
- China's sharing on fighting COVID-19 helps Africa better prepare for pandemic, says expert
- Chinese-built infrastructure to fuel East Africa's economic growth in 2021
- Global researchers pilot innovations to boost cesarean births in Africa
- Chinese FM's New Year trip testament to rock-solid friendship between China, Africa
- China, Africa face urgent need to strengthen anti-COVID-19 cooperation: Chinese FM
- China appreciates investment in Africa from other countries: FM
- China, Africa pledge joint efforts to upgrade cooperation: Chinese FM
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.