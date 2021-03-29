China to be camped in late May for World Cup qualifiers, says head coach

Xinhua) 16:56, March 29, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national team will convene in late May to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, its head coach Li Tie said on Monday.

The Chinese squad, currently in their sixth training camp under Li, is without key players through injury, including captain Hao Junmin.

"Until now, I never had all the players I wanted available at any of those training camps, not to say play a competitive match. It's really a regret," Li said.

"As the players could be injured constantly, I have to prepare three to four players for every position and make sure that they are all well prepared," he said.

"We plan to gather on May 20 to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers. I hope then all the players will join the team with fit conditions," he said.

China currently sits in second place in the five-team Group A with seven points from four games, eight points behind group leader Syria.

China will host the remaining Group matches in Suzhou between June 3 to 15. They will face the Maldives, the Philippines, Guam and Syria in succession.

The 2021 campaign of the Chinese Super League will start on April 20.

