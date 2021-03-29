149,000 arrested for organized, gang crimes in China since 2018

Xinhua) 13:34, March 29, 2021

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- About 149,000 individuals involved in organized and gang-related crimes were arrested while 230,000 such individuals have been prosecuted in China since 2018, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

To ensure that all arrests and charges are sufficiently supported by evidence, and to prevent wrongful convictions, procuratorial departments disapproved arrests of 11,237 individuals and withdrew the charges of 2,814 after reviewing evidence during this period, SPP statistics showed.

Since China started a special task of cracking down on organized crimes in early 2018, procuratorial departments across the country have targeted such illegal activities in employment, real estate, medicine and transportation, as well as other sectors that concern the public.

