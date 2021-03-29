China makes remarkable results in gang crime crackdown

Xinhua) 09:45, March 29, 2021

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved significant results in its national crackdown on gang crimes, with more than 3,600 mafia-like groups busted over the past three years, 1.3 times as many as the total of the previous 10 years.

Another 89,742 cases involving gang crime-related corruption and "protective umbrella" that shelter gangs were also handled nationwide, according to official statistics.

In the past three years, Chinese courts have concluded 32,943 gang-related cases of first instance, involving more than 220,000 suspects, and a total of 53,405 defendants in related cases were given sentences from at least five years in prison to the death penalty.

Ever since China's launch of its targeted campaign against gang crimes in 2018, the country has endeavored to fight gang crimes through a series of actions, including but not limited to making legal policies and setting up a tip-off platform.

According to a poll conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics in the first half of 2020, 95.1 percent of the Chinese people are satisfied with the results of the country's special campaign.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)