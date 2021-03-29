Luoyang Subway Line 1 put into operation in Henan

Xinhua) 08:55, March 29, 2021

A girl poses for a photo at a station on Subway Line 1 in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, March 28, 2021. Luoyang Subway Line 1, with a length of about 25km and 19 stations, was put into operation on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

