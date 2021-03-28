China, Iran vow to boost ties, promote regional peace

Xinhua) 13:36, March 28, 2021

TEHRAN, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Iran on Saturday agreed to further boost bilateral relations and work together to promote regional peace and stability.

The consensus was reached during the meeting between visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Ali Larijani, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Calling China and Iran as traditional friendly partners, Wang pointed out that China has always viewed the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

No matter how the international and regional situations change, China will unswervingly maintain its friendly policies towards Iran, the Chinese diplomat stressed.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the China-Iran ties stand at a new historical starting point, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Iran to open new frontiers of cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, and world peace and development.

Also on Saturday, Wang and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan, as agreed by both sides in the joint statement on building a comprehensive strategic partnership issued in January 2016.

The plan maps out future cooperation between China and Iran in such fields as economy and people-to-people exchanges, which will help push for the continuous development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

He also reiterated China's willingness to continue its assistance to Iran in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

China firmly supports Iran in opposing hegemony and safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, the Chinese diplomat said, noting that the unilateral sanctions against Iran violate international law and cause harm to the Iranian people.

Urging the international community to jointly oppose any acts of bullying by powers, Wang expressed China's commitment to defending the legitimate rights of the two nations and other developing countries.

For his part, Larijani said Iran attaches great importance to its relations with China, noting that the bilateral relations have ushered in a new era.

Iran appreciates China's great support in helping control the COVID-19 pandemic, Larijani said, voicing his hope that the bilateral cooperation in this regard will be further intensified.

Larijani hailed the signing of the comprehensive cooperation plan by the two sides for laying a good foundation for the future development of their ties.

Iran is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields, including the anti-terrorism cooperation, he said.

Larijani also said that Iran highly appreciates China's just position of opposing the U.S.-led unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran.

He added that Iran is ready to cooperate with China closely to find a way, through dialogues and negotiations, to resolve the differences among the parties in the Iranian nuclear deal, so to safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East.

