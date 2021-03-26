Home>>
EU leaders attend EU spring summit
(Xinhua) 16:54, March 26, 2021
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends the first-day meeting of the EU spring summit, March 25, 2021. EU leaders met via video link on Thursday to start the two-day EU spring summit. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)
