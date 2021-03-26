"Living a happy life is the primary human right"

— At the conclusion of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council

During the just-concluded 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, representatives from different countries had heated discussions, some of which were ultimately about what human rights are. China's stance on this is clear — "Living a happy life is the primary human right", as General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his congratulatory letter to the symposium marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. China embraces a human rights philosophy that centers on the people, and regards the rights to subsistence and development as the basic human rights of paramount importance. China advances people's economic, political, cultural, social and environmental rights in a coordinated way and fully participates in global human rights governance. By doing so, China has delivered remarkable results in human rights development.

Having eliminated extreme poverty, China is marching towards moderate prosperity. The year 2020 has witnessed China's complete victory in the fight against poverty. All rural residents living below the current poverty line have been lifted out of poverty, marking the eradication of absolute poverty. This is a milestone in China's human rights cause. As China moves from finishing the first centenary goal to the second centenary goal, Chinese people of all ethnic groups work closely together for a moderately prosperous society in all respects and common prosperity. In this process, no one can be left behind and no one is. The development of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is a case in point. Over the past six decades and more, Xinjiang's economic aggregate has increased by more than 200 times, historic and unprecedented achievements have been made in economic and social development, people's quality of life has been constantly improved, and their basic rights have been safeguarded. China has met the poverty eradication target set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule and provided assistance to other developing countries to the best of its ability. These efforts show that China is truly a contributor to global poverty alleviation.

In the fight against COVID-19, China puts people's life front and center. Faced with the major test presented by the virus, China has adhered to the principles of shoring up confidence, strengthening unity, following a science-based approach and taking targeted measures. The Chinese people raced against time for breakthroughs in scientific research, and worked as one to carry out epidemic prevention and control. With these efforts, people's basic rights, including the right to life and the right to health, have been protected to the greatest extent. China effectively coordinated COVID-19 control and economic and social development and was among the first to reopen the economy. China safeguards people's rights of earning income and pursuing a better life through work. With the belief that mankind is in a community with a shared future, China reported COVID-19 cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) at the earliest possible time and publicized the genome sequencing of the virus. China shared with other countries COVID-19 prevention and control protocols and diagnostic and therapeutic protocols, sent medical expert teams, facilitated procurement of medical supplies, and donated vaccines to other countries. All these efforts speak volumes about China's commitment to humanitarianism as a major country and its contribution to the global fight against COVID-19.

Protecting green mountains and lucid waters, China's environmental actions benefit the people. China scored historic achievements in ecological and environmental protection. As China's efforts to control pollution have intensified, we have seen in recent years unprecedented progress in terms of the frequency with which new systems for environmental governance have emerged, the rigor with which oversight and enforcement has been carried out, and the rate at which the environment has improved. China has actively scaled up its nationally determined contributions, aiming to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 dedicates a special chapter to China's concrete measures in advancing green development and promoting the harmonious co-existence between human and nature. In October, the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be held in Kunming, the "Spring City". China stands ready to work with other countries to protect the Earth, our shared home. Every one of us is entitled to the right of enjoying a beautiful environment and it is the common responsibility of the world to protect the natural ecosystem. China is taking actions that reflect the ancient Chinese philosophy — "one should help others to succeed while seeking one's own success".

With relentless efforts, China has realized the goals of making the gains of development benefit all Chinese people in a fair way, enhancing people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, and finding the path of human rights development with Chinese characteristics. Meanwhile, China actively works with other countries to make the international human rights governance system fair, just, open and inclusive, jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place. During the 14th five-year plan period, China will build on past achievements, forge ahead with unswerving commitment to the development of human rights in China and contribute to the global human rights cause.

Yi Fan is a commentator on international issues.

