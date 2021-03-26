"Avatar" continues to top China box office

Xinhua) 10:47, March 26, 2021

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" continued its dominance of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Thursday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

Directed by James Cameron, the Oscar-winning film was renowned for its fascinating visual effects. It generated a daily box office of more than 5.8 million yuan (about 896,000 U.S. dollars) on its 14th day of re-release in China.

Acclaimed domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" came in second, finishing the day with a revenue of 4.13 million yuan. Currently the second-highest-grossing film of all time in China, it has pocketed about 5.35 billion yuan at the box office in 42 days.

In third and fourth places were comedy-drama "Endgame" and crime thriller "21 Bridges," with daily earnings of about 3.42 million yuan and 1.72 million yuan, respectively.

