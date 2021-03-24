"Avatar" continues to lead China box office chart
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" continued its dominance of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.
Directed by James Cameron, the Oscar-winning film was renowned for its fascinating visual effects. It generated a daily box office of more than 7 million yuan (about 1.1 million U.S. dollars) on its 12th day of re-release in China.
Acclaimed domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" came in second, finishing the day with a revenue of 4.78 million yuan. Currently the second-highest-grossing film of all time in China, it has pocketed nearly 5.34 billion yuan at the box office in 40 days.
In third and fourth places were comedy-drama "Endgame" and crime thriller "21 Bridges," with daily earnings of about 3.63 million yuan and 1.95 million yuan, respectively.
