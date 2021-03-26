China's Sui/Han take silver at Figure Skating Stockholm worlds

Xinhua) 10:09, March 26, 2021

File Photo.

STOCKHOLM, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's two-time world champions Sui Wenjing/Han Cong took silver at the Figure Skating World Championships in Stockholm on Thursday.

Sui/Han, silver medallists at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games, netted 148.09 points in the free skate and totaled 225.71 points.

"We did what we can do right now. We only practiced on ice for two months after the recovery (from injury). We're glad that we can compete at a rather good level. However, we're not our best yet, seventy to eighty percent of our best selves, I would say," Sui shared. "We did think we achieved a huge accomplishment within only two months."

Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, representing the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, won the gold medal in their world championships debut with 151.80 in the free skate and 227.59 overall, while their teammates, overnight leaders Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitri Kozlovskii, earned the bronze with a total of 217.63.

"After every element, we were less nervous and it was closer to the end. Every element we were more happy," Mishina said after the event.

