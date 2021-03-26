Historic image of black hole reveals surrounding magnetic fields

Ecns.cn) 09:58, March 26, 2021

（Xinhua Photo).

This handout photograph released by The European Southern Observatory on March 24, 2021, shows the polarised view of the black hole in the Messier 87 (M87) galaxy, with lines marking the orientation of polarisation, which is related to the magnetic field around the shadow of the black hole by The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration. (Photo/Agencies)

