Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:55, March 26, 2021

File Photo.

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Eleven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Thursday, thirteen COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 5,243 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 5,082 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 161 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,147 by Thursday, including 163 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,348 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Thursday, and 3,682 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw reports of 31 new asymptomatic cases, including 30 arriving from outside the mainland. No asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 251 asymptomatic cases, 250 of whom were imported ones, were under medical observation.

By the end of Thursday, 11,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 204 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,012 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 971 had been discharged in Taiwan.

