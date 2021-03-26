13 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:47, March 26, 2021

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Thursday saw 13 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals following recovery on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

There were 163 confirmed cases still being treated, the commission said in a daily report.

As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 90,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 85,348 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.

