Home>>
Biden holds first formal press conference since taking office
(Xinhua) 09:37, March 26, 2021
Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on March 25, 2021 shows a screen displaying U.S. President Joe Biden speaking during a press conference in Washington, D.C., in a live stream provided by Fox News. Biden held on Thursday his first formal press conference since taking office. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
(Web editor: Lisa, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden vows to improve situation on U.S. southern border overwhelmed by migrants
- Biden, Harris condemn anti-Asian violence during visit to Atlanta following fatal shootings
- Biden to hold first press conference on March 25
- Biden condemns COVID-related anti-Asian violence
- White House faces challenges amid surge of migrant children at border
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.