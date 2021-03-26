Languages

Friday, March 26, 2021

Biden holds first formal press conference since taking office

(Xinhua) 09:37, March 26, 2021

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on March 25, 2021 shows a screen displaying U.S. President Joe Biden speaking during a press conference in Washington, D.C., in a live stream provided by Fox News. Biden held on Thursday his first formal press conference since taking office. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


