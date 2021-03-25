Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:16, March 25, 2021

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Eleven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

