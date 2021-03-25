Home>>
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:16, March 25, 2021
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Eleven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.
