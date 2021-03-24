Inland Alashankou port exports over 10 million cross-border e-commerce parcels

People's Daily Online) 16:14, March 24, 2021

The Alashankou port, a major inland port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, exported more than 10 million cross-border e-commerce parcels as of March 20, 2021, a volume achieved 39 days earlier than last year, Chinanews.com reported on March 23.

A cargo train carrying 231,100 cross-border e-commerce parcels, including cosmetics and daily necessities, departs from the Alashankou port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2021. (Photo/Chinaews.com)

The outbound parcels, mainly packed with toys, furniture, clothing, and daily necessities, were transported to countries abroad including Belgium and Germany.

The customs and railway department at the port have provided fast-track clearance services for cross-border e-commerce firms to improve clearance efficiency.

"Together, they have opened a ‘green channel’ for firms to send goods to Europe, helping us shorten delivery times and reduce logistics costs," said Chen Hui, general manager of a cross-border e-commerce company.

"We have optimized clearance procedures for companies to ensure that clearance can be carried out 24/7," said a customs officer at the Alashankou port, adding that the customs authority at the port has set up special service windows and deployed human resources to ensure timely clearance.

Parcels from major online shopping platforms, including Alibaba and Amazon, have been shipped via the port.

