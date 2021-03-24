Languages

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Home>>

Dust storm hits Gaza City

(Xinhua) 10:53, March 24, 2021

Photo taken on March 23, 2021 shows a view of the dust storm in Gaza City. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories