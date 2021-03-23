Home>>
Ethnic Yi people perform traditional Nuo ritual
(Ecns.cn) 13:47, March 23, 2021
Actors dressed up as the “god of fire” put on a performance at Shuangbai County, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 22, 2021. A traditional Nuo ritual showing people exorcise evil spirits and pray for happiness was held on Monday. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)
