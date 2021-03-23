10 killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado

Xinhua) 13:23, March 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Ten people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, police said on Monday.

Boulder Police chief Maris Herold said the officer, Eric Talley, 51, was one of the first responders at the scene.

Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said earlier in a news conference that a person of interest is in custody and there is no ongoing public threat.

He said that the person, injured in the incident, is currently being treated.

Describing the mass shooting as "a tragedy and a nightmare," officials provided limited information about the suspect and the incident as the investigation is at a "very early stage."

According to the update information posted on Boulder Police Department's Twitter account, crime scene analysts are inside the building processing evidence.

The Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that there was an "active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa" and urged local residents to "avoid the area."

Live video from local TV stations showed a large police presence outside the supermarket and people were escorted out of the supermarket by police officers.

A shirtless man with blood on his leg was taken out of the supermarket in handcuffs by three police officers, live TV footage showed.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire at them.

Two witnesses told The Denver Post that they saw a gunman entering the store.

"He didn't say shit," one of the witnesses was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "He just came in and started shooting."

The other witness told The Denver Post that the gunman "let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn't spraying."

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," tweeted Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

"My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," he said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)