Languages

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Home>>

Multiple people, including police officer, killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado: police

(Xinhua) 10:28, March 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Multiple people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, police said on Monday.

Photos

Related Stories