Multiple people, including police officer, killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado: police
(Xinhua) 10:28, March 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Multiple people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, police said on Monday.
