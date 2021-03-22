Languages

Monday, March 22, 2021

FA Cup quarterfinal: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United

(Xinhua) 11:30, March 22, 2021

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (R) vies with Sheffield United's George Baldock during the FA Cup quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain on March 21, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Impey/Xinhua)


