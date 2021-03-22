Home>>
FA Cup quarterfinal: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United
(Xinhua) 11:30, March 22, 2021
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (R) vies with Sheffield United's George Baldock during the FA Cup quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain on March 21, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Impey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- English FA Cup 4th Round Replay match：Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town
- Manchester United could face Arsenal in FA Cup
- Man United edges non-league Crawley 1-0 in FA Cup
- Mancini warns sloppy Man City to tighten up
- Dalglish honored by Liverpool return
- Several soccer matches called off for bad weather
- South Africa captain sees Bulgaria as WC stepping stone
- Premier League champions Chelsea defend FA Cup title
- Contrasting Victories as Blues, Villa Reach Semis
- Defoe is among the best, says Redknapp
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.