Monday, March 22, 2021

People enjoy spring scenery across China

(Xinhua) 10:21, March 22, 2021

Aerial photo shows tourists drifting on water at a scenic spot in Maoping township of Zigui county, central China's Hubei Province, March 21, 2021. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)


