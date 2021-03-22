China-Central Asia freight train flagged off
LANZHOU, March 21 (Xinhua) -- This year's first freight train from Northwest China's Gansu Province to Central Asia was flagged off on Saturday, according to local transport authorities.
The train carrying 1,300 tonnes of cargo including garments and suitcases was assembled in the provincial capital of Lanzhou for unified delivery from Yiwu, Ningbo, Shanghai and other regions through railway.
The cargo train is expected to arrive in Kazakhstan's Almaty in seven days after traveling more than 2,700 km, according to the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd.
The company has signed cooperation agreements on cargo transportation with enterprises in Yiwu and other regions vowing to assemble more high-quality goods in Lanzhou and ship them to Central Asia.
Photos
Related Stories
- Inland Alashankou port sees nearly 1,000 China-Europe freight trains by March, 2021
- Trips of "Qilu" freight train up 45.7 percent year on year in Jan.
- China-Europe freight train trips soar in January
- China city opens freight train service to Germany
- China's Jinhua launches freight train service to France
- Major China-Europe freight train route sees surging deliveries
- New China-Europe freight train arrives in Lithuania
- Freight trains maintain China-Europe trade ties amid epidemic
- Zhengzhou to Europe freight train resumes operation
- Turkey welcomes first freight train travelling from China to Europe
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.