Conference on seed industry held in south China

Xinhua) 09:33, March 21, 2021

SANYA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A conference focusing on the seed industry and winter crop breeding kicked off on Saturday in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

The 2021 China Seed Congress and Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley Forum consist of a main forum and 12 sub-forums, covering fields like rice, corn, vegetables, aquatic products, digitalization and intellectual property in the seed industry.

More than 20 Chinese academicians are participating in the five-day event and over 100 experts from home and abroad will deliver speeches.

During the conference, crop varieties including rice, corn, soybeans and cotton will be displayed at five sites for winter crop breeding in Sanya and the neighboring counties of Ledong and Lingshui.

The conference was previously held twice in Beijing in 2018 and 2019. This is the first time the event has been held in Sanya.