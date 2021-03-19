Home>>
Chinese dancer performs in the streets of the UK
(People's Daily Online) 16:02, March 19, 2021
Ma Jiaolong is a young dancer and a graduate from the Beijing Dance Academy.
He has produced many excellent performance works on stage.
Now he has come to the U.K.,
revealing the essence of Chinese dance to a foreign audience.
His series of orderly movements put on display the spirit of Chinese kung fu,
having won over many foreign fans with his virtuosic and acrobatic moves.
He was able to present the beauty of Chinese dance on a much wider stage.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story of folk dancer in Xinjiang
- Cuban dancer's life in China
- Chinese male dancer wins Pole Art France 2017 championship
- Young Chinese dancer to tour US with piece inspired by daily life
- Amateur dancers embrace performing at Beijing festival
- App gives square dancers an edge
- Pole dancing show in E China
- From Havana to Harbin: a Cuban couple's life in China
- Cuban couple dancers perform in China's Harbin
- College dancers at backstage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.