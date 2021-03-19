Video: We Are China

Chinese dancer performs in the streets of the UK

People's Daily Online) 16:02, March 19, 2021

Ma Jiaolong is a young dancer and a graduate from the Beijing Dance Academy.

He has produced many excellent performance works on stage.

Now he has come to the U.K.,

revealing the essence of Chinese dance to a foreign audience.

His series of orderly movements put on display the spirit of Chinese kung fu,

having won over many foreign fans with his virtuosic and acrobatic moves.

He was able to present the beauty of Chinese dance on a much wider stage.