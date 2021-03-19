China reiterates 'mutual respect' as foundation for Alaska talks

CGTN) 13:33, March 19, 2021

Senior Chinese diplomats reiterated mutual respect, sincerity and frankness in addressing relations with the U.S. as the two-day high-level strategic dialogue started in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday.

China's stance, "opposition to interference in internal affairs," was also stressed by Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The sit-down marks the first face-to-face meeting between high-level officials of the two sides after the new U.S. administration took office. It also follows the first telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, after the American leader assumed office in January.

Unreasonable accusations from U.S. rejected

China firmly opposes the U.S. interference in China's internal affairs and will continue to respond firmly, said Yang Jiechi, referring to issues related with China's Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, the U.S. side should mind its own business as the human rights situation in the U.S. has many problems, he criticized.

China urges the U.S. to end the zero-sum game, halt the wrong action of extended jurisdiction and stop abusing the name of national security to interfere with healthy trade contacts, he added.

Wang Yi echoed that China will not accept unreasonable accusations from Washington, urging the U.S. side to completely abandon its tyrannical acts of the interference.

He also noted the U.S.'s so-called sanctions against China over Hong Kong on March 17, stressing that the move aroused strong indignation among the Chinese people and will in no way shake the firm will of the Chinese people to safeguard sovereignty and dignity.

On the same day, the Chinese delegation also made a stern response to the U.S.'s "unreasonable accusations", saying that the U.S. side's opening speeches overran their scheduled time which was not in line with diplomatic protocol.

Photo/CGTN

Managing differences to promote cooperation

Meanwhile, the two Chinese diplomats highlighted the importance of properly managing differences between the two countries and promoting cooperation.

Both China and the U.S. are major countries and share many common interests in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, resuming work and production, and addressing climate change, Yang said, calling for joint efforts in strengthening communication with each other and avoiding confrontation.

China-U.S. relations have encountered unprecedented difficulties, which have damaged the interests of the two peoples, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work together with the U.S. to exchange views based on mutual respect, and to shoulder responsibilities.