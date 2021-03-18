Languages

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Chinese delegation arrives in Anchorage for U.S talks

(CGTN) 16:39, March 18, 2021

A Chinese delegation led by senior Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi has arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, for a "high-level strategic dialogue" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

