Chinese delegation arrives in Anchorage for U.S talks
(CGTN) 16:39, March 18, 2021
A Chinese delegation led by senior Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi has arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, for a "high-level strategic dialogue" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
