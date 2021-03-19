Languages

Friday, March 19, 2021

Tea culture festival held in Chongqing

(Xinhua) 13:23, March 19, 2021
Performers attend the opening ceremony of a tea culture festival held in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on March 18, 2021. The cultural event is aimed at promoting local tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

