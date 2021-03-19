Home>>
Tea culture festival held in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 13:23, March 19, 2021
|Performers attend the opening ceremony of a tea culture festival held in Dazu District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on March 18, 2021. The cultural event is aimed at promoting local tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
Related Stories
- 20 years on, Chinese master promotes tea culture in Singapore amid pandemic
- Foreign students experience Chinese tea culture in E China
- At tea garden: When eastern girls meet western beauties
- Thousand-year-old tea culture promoted in Chengdu
- Europeans experience Chinese tea culture in Sichuan
- 80th International Green Week kicks off in Berlin
- Tea culture in the village of Wujiatai, Hubei province
- Keeping traditional skills alive
- Tea for tranquillity (2)
- Tea for tranquillity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.