People shop at grocery store in Damascus, Syria
(Xinhua) 15:29, March 18, 2021
|People shop at a grocery store in Damascus, Syria, on March 17, 2021. Syrian pound took a free fall and has been largely depreciating against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of this year. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Photos
