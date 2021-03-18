Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade held in New York

Xinhua) 09:15, March 18, 2021

People perform in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral on St. Patrick's Day in New York, the United States, March 17, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade went mostly virtual in New York City this year. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)